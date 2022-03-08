Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SB opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

