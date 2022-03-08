Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
SB opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.
About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
