SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,471.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $2,471.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.32 or 0.99997242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00133901 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00271311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031361 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.