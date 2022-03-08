salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $459,540.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,224,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.