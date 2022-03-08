SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

