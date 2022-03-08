Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

