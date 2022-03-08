Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €154.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($223.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($179.53).

SU stock traded up €1.02 ($1.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €130.64 ($142.00). 2,256,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €153.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

