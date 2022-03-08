Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 236,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,476. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34.
