Sara Bay Financial Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $213.29. 160,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day moving average of $231.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

