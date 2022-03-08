Sara Bay Financial Takes $213,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $153.48. 369,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

