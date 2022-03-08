Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

