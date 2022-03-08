Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Schaeffler stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $913 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

