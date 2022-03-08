Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 31,600 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Gerdau by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,041,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,233,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,955 shares during the period.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

