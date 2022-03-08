Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014 in the last ninety days.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

