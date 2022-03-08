Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACH opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

ACH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

