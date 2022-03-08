Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.