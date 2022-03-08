Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 547,086 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 547,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rambus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

