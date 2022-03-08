Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

