Scotiabank Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$12.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE IPCO traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.48. 165,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

