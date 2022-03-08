Scotiabank Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.38.

TPZ traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.22. 495,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,141. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 96.91.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

