Scout Investments Inc. Buys 24,770 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 2.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $152,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 9,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

