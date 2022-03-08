Scout Investments Inc. Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,848 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,105. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

