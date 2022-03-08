Scout Investments Inc. Has $48.05 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,261 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $48,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. 51,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,370. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.06.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

