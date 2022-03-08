Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $40,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

