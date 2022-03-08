Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $71,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. 9,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

