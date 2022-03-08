Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $53,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,040.00. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,035.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,059.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

