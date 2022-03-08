Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $64.29 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 492,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,285,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.