SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.03% of SCYNEXIS worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCYX. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $635,000. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $529,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SCYX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

