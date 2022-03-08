SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 178.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

