Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,526. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

