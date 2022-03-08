Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

