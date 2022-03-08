Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
ASAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 265,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
