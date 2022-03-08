Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 265,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

