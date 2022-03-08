Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider David Squires Acquires 35,000 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider David Squires purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($54,114.26).

LON SNR opened at GBX 124.10 ($1.63) on Tuesday. Senior plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £520.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.95 ($1.49).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

