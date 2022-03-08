Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SNTG stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

