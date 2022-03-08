Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 2,325,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

