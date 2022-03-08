Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($56.34) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722 ($48.77).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,583 ($33.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,626.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.