Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 277.72 ($3.64) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07.
H&T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
