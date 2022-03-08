Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 277.72 ($3.64) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

