Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Rises By 30.0%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 681,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

