Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 21.3%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRN stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,541. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.