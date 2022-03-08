Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Grows By 34.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

