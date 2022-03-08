Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 41.4%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
