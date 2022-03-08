Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 41.4%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

