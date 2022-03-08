Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 27.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DBSDY opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

