Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 32.7%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

