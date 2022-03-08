Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Decreases By 18.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

