Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Drops By 25.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Furukawa Electric stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
About Furukawa Electric
