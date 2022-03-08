Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Drops By 25.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Furukawa Electric stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

About Furukawa Electric (Get Rating)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.