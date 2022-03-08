Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Declines By 24.0%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,675. Galecto has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

