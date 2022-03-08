Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIAC) Declines By 27.4%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GIAC remained flat at $$9.80 on Tuesday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.