Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Increases By 43.2%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 774,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

