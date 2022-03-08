Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Increases By 32.6%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HGTXU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 202,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,051. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.