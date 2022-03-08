Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Increases By 32.6%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HGTXU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 202,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,051. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

