Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Decreases By 15.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 92,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,378. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

