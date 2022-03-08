Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Declines By 26.7%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.4 days.
Shares of KYKOF remained flat at $$28.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.25.
About Kyowa Kirin
