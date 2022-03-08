Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Declines By 26.7%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.4 days.

Shares of KYKOF remained flat at $$28.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

